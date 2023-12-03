3-Degree Guarantee
Person verbally assaults driver, steals MARTA bus in DeKalb County

MARTA bus driving in Atlanta
(CBS46)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was arrested after allegedly stealing a MARTA bus in DeKalb County Sunday evening.

MARTA officials said the person verbally assaulted a bus driver after getting onto the bus at Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive. When the driver got off the bus to report the incident, the person allegedly stole the empty bus.

The person drove the bus to the entrance of Stone Mountain Park where he was later arrested, MARTA said.

There were no injuries, and the bus sustained no damage.

The person who allegedly stole the bus will face charges for hijacking a motor vehicle, MARTA said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

