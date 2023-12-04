11 arrested, charged in Haralson County drug operation, GBI says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Almost a dozen people are now facing charges after a multi-county drug investigation that centered in Haralson County.

The 11 arrested are as follows, according to the GBI:

Daniel Lee Provo, 39, of Haralson County, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Clarissa Carla King, 44, of Haralson County, charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Oakley John Evans, 41, of Haralson County, charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

David Bell, 67, of Haralson County, was arrested on previous outstanding warrants.

Michael Bryan Reynolds, 59, of Haralson County, charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Joseph Todd Youngblood, 46, of Haralson County, charged with conspiracy to purchase methamphetamine.

Matthew Wilson Strickland, 44, of Troup County, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and four counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Natasha Brazil, 38, of Troup County, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deanna Marie Bunner, 45, of Carroll County, charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Candace Dawn Awbrey, 27, of Heard County, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Donald Wayne Massey, 34, of Cleburne County, Alabama, charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says in September, its West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office began investigating Daniel Provo, 39, of Temple. Through the investigation, agents identified members of a drug trafficking organization living in Haralson, Carroll, Heard, and Troup counties in Georgia and Cleburne County, Alabama.

On Nov. 9, agents executed search warrants at Provo’s home in Temple, GA, King’s home in Buchanan, GA, and Strickland’s home in Lagrange, GA, according to the report. Police say they also made several arrests outside of the search warrants as part of the investigation.

During the operation, the GBI says agents seized around 4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, 6 firearms, and around $14,000.

These arrests are a result of a joint operation by the GBI, the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA Birmingham District Office Task Force Group 42, and 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (770) 830-1375. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

