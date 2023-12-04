3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
Police lights
3 drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Hall County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

MARTA bus driving in Atlanta
Man verbally assaults driver, steals MARTA bus in DeKalb County
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be ‘no less strength’ than in the north
FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown