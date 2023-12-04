3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta City Council members vote on resolution to help homeless at the airport

Atlanta’s city council is holding a final vote Monday on a resolution that would help support the homeless that shelter in the airport during the winter months.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s city council is holding a final vote on a resolution that would help support the homeless that shelter in the airport during the winter months.

“You have people who actually live in the airport or spend their evenings in the airport, and they live on the streets,” said Travis Turner, who frequents the airport for work.

Turner, along with travelers and workers at the airport tell Atlanta News First that they have noticed homeless people sheltering at Hartsfield-Jackson, especially in the winter.

“Basically, it’s warm, dry, safe,” said Turner.

“They actually have shelter, and you know when it’s cold, when it’s raining, they can relax in here,” said Johnny Bandz, a frequent flyer.

The resolution by the city council calls on the airport to draft up an additional $500,000 in emergency funds to go towards homeless outreach. It also ensures people sheltering at the airport aren’t criminalized.

“They got a lot of money and if they got a lot of money, they might as well share the love to people in need,” said Bandz.

“ATL’s top priority is to provide a safe, secure, and efficient experience for the passengers and employees who utilize the facility every day. We continue to work with our partners to address any issues of people experiencing homelessness seeking shelter at ATL,” said a spokesperson for the airport in a statement.

The resolution has already been approved by the city council’s transportation committee. The city council meets at 1 p.m. Monday to cast this final vote.

