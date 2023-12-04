Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the 15 remaining co-defendants in Donald Trump’s massive Fulton County election interference indictment has reportedly threatened a witness.

According to Newsweek, Trevian Kutti said in a recent Instagram Live video she will “f**k up” the life of a witness when the case is over.

“There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie,” Kutti reportedly said. “Who knows I never did anything to her. Who knows I never. Who knows she begged me for help. There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to f**k her whole life up when this is done.”

Prosecutors allege Kutti, a publicist, claimed to have high level law enforcement connections. They say former Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman met with Kutti at a police precinct, where she brought Harrison Floyd, another co-defendant, into the conversation on a speakerphone. Prosecutors say Kutti presented herself as someone who could help Freeman but then pressured her to falsely confess to election fraud.

Kutti, according to Meidastouch, said her conversation with the woman was on video at a police station. Kutti’s video was recorded on November 28.

Kutti’s $75,000 bond agreement, like many of the other Trump co-defendants, includes stipulations that she may not incriminate any other co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

Two weeks ago, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis tried unsuccessfully to have Floyd’s $100,000 bond revoked. Willis personally argued before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that Floyd’s bond should be revoked because of comments he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Willis alleged Floyd violated his bond conditions by posting comments “in an effort to intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses, and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

Four of the original 19 co-defendants have reached plea deals with Fulton County prosecutors: Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro.

