Drugs, guns seized at multiple Dekalb County gas stations, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police seized drugs, guns and money during raids on multiple DeKalb County gas stations, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

According to police, three gas stations in DeKalb County were raided on suspicion of “illegal narcotics sales and firearm offenses.”

The gas stations raided were at 3806 Flat Shoals Parkway and 3364 Glenwood Road in Decatur and 7046 Covington Highway in Lithonia.

Police said eight people were arrested and two firearms, a stolen Kia and an undisclosed amount of drugs and money were recovered.

