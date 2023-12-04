3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Drugs, guns seized at multiple Dekalb County gas stations, police say

According to police, three gas stations in DeKalb County were raided on suspicion of “illegal...
According to police, three gas stations in DeKalb County were raided on suspicion of “illegal narcotics sales and firearm offenses.”(MGN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police seized drugs, guns and money during raids on multiple DeKalb County gas stations, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

According to police, three gas stations in DeKalb County were raided on suspicion of “illegal narcotics sales and firearm offenses.”

The gas stations raided were at 3806 Flat Shoals Parkway and 3364 Glenwood Road in Decatur and 7046 Covington Highway in Lithonia.

Police said eight people were arrested and two firearms, a stolen Kia and an undisclosed amount of drugs and money were recovered.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Child in critical condition after car crash in southwest Atlanta, police say

Latest News

A security officer is recovering after he tried to help a protestor who set themself on fire...
Investigation continues after alleged protestor set themself on fire
Several agencies responded to the scene after a person set themself on fire outside the...
Investigation continues after alleged protestor set themself on fire
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal September hit-and-run, according to...
Man charged in connection with fatal September hit-and-run, Gainesville police say