Family of Atlanta security guard speaks after he was burned trying to help alleged political protestor

Michael Harris
Michael Harris(Family of Michael Harris)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta security guard is still in the hospital with severe burns after trying to help someone who police say set themself on fire.

According to Atlanta Police, it was an act of political protest outside of the building that houses the Israeli Consulate.

Michael Harris, who worked as a security guard at the Midtown Building, tried to stop the person, but according to his wife, he got caught in the flames.

Tangellia Harris said her husband has a long road to recovery after suffering burns on different parts of his body.

“He’s mentally struggling, physically he’s damaged, he’s coping well, his spirits are high,” Tangellia Harris said. “That’s his character, he is a person who if he sees someone in need, he jumps, there’s no stranger in his life.”

Emergency officials told Atlanta News First a Palestinian flag was found at the scene and gasoline was used as an accelerant.

Police said the alleged protestor is in critical condition.

Harris said EMTs had to cut her husband out of his clothing.

Harris’ sister-in-law, Romona Kea, said the family didn’t know the severity of the burns until they got to the hospital.

“Michael, he’s that type of guy, I’m going to be okay,” , Kea said. “We didn’t know the severity until my sister got there.”

According to the family, Harris worked at the building doing security for over 17 years and is an Army veteran.

“Service is instilled in his heart,” Tangellia Harris said. “He is a great man, very caring and has compassion for everyone.”

The family said they are asking for prayers and have started a GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

