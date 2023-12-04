3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Much colder start, beautiful afternoon ahead!

Lots of sunshine and low 60s on the way today
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After an unseasonably warm start to Sunday, we wake up Monday morning much colder.

Temperatures to kick off the day will be in the low to mid 40s, with a few upper 30s sprinkled in.

Through the day today it will be breezy and mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s.

This week looks beautiful and uneventful with lots of sunshine and more December-like temperatures.

One day that stands out is Wednesday. An upper level low will roll by, and this will bring a breezy and colder day with highs only near 50, and a freezing start for a lot of us come Thursday morning.

When it comes to rain, our eyes are on the weekend.

Right now, Saturday night is when our rain potential starts with a higher coverage Sunday. Timing of this next weather system needs work, so we will keep you posted on it through the week so you can make your weekend plans.

Cool week ahead with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Mornings will be cold as well in the 30s and 40s. Rain could return this weekend.(ANF)

