3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Child in critical condition after car crash in southwest Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Man accused of taking MARTA bus on joy ride in DeKalb County
Former attorney to be retried in wife's death
Gov. Kemp proposes acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of the largest income tax cut in state history’