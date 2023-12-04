3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry

Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to...
Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.(Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographic | Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)
By Danica Sauter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Brooks extended the invitation to McCreery on Sunday night during McCreery’s performance at the “Opry Country Christmas Show.”

In a video posted by the Grand Ole Opry, Brooks surprised McCreery onstage with a large Christmas present wrapped in gold paper. But the box was empty, with Brooks saying, “The gift inside isn’t here yet.”

Brooks continued, “That’s right. Tonight is merely an invitation.”

The crowd cheered as Brooks told McCreery he was being invited to be the newest member of the Opry.

“Holy cow. Yes, I would love to,” McCreery replied onstage. “I grew up listening to your records Garth, and you’re a part of what made me want to do this for a living and didn’t think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y’all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y’all.”

The Opry said McCreery’s induction date will be announced soon.

McCreery rose to fame after winning the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 when he was just 17 years old. He has since become a multi-platinum artist with several No. 1 Billboard hits.

McCreery married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018, and the couple had their first son Avery in October 2022.

Earlier this year, he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

According to the Opry’s website, to become a member, the Opry considers an artist’s career accomplishment and the potential for continued success.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Child in critical condition after car crash in southwest Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Man accused of taking MARTA bus on joy ride in DeKalb County
Former attorney to be retried in wife's death
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
Kennedy Center Honors fetes new inductees, including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick