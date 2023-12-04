3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia family creates Christmas display with over 100 inflatable dinosaurs

For the Royster family, spreading Christmas cheer means a front yard filled with inflatable dinosaurs.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the Royster’s home in West Point, Georgia, spreading Christmas cheer means a front yard filled with inflatable dinosaurs.

“You hear kids yelling out about the different dinosaurs and look at them. They’re all colorful, they’re all different. They’re all just a good representation of Christmas fun and magic,” said Cody Royster.

The tradition on Francolyn Terrace started nine years ago when the family’s youngest of four boys became infatuated with the prehistoric animals.

Now, the family has 103 dinosaurs on display.

“It just became this tradition of this new dinosaur coming in and opening up the dinosaur boxes and having this big reveal with the children. And they just really enjoyed it,” said Cody Royster.

Today, some neighbors have joined in on the fun by displaying different dinosaurs across their front lawns.

“We look forward to it. We look forward to it, absolutely. I was riding by, through the neighborhood, and I see [the dinosaurs] out here getting pulled out,” said Carita Floyd, a neighbor.

Floyd said the festive and playful display is something the entire community enjoys, especially when all the creatures light up at night.

“We have six kids, me and my husband, and our oldest is 20, and he even talks about the dinosaurs at Christmas time,” she said.

In the years to come, the Roysters hope to grow the Christmas Dinosaur Light Show with even more dinosaurs.

They say the season of giving is all about bringing joy and some roaring good times to everyone around them.

“This is our gift to our little town. This is our, our little bright spot of happy,” said Lucy Royster.

