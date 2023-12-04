3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia gas prices back on the rise

Gas prices in Georgia.
Gas prices in Georgia.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you had to fill up over the weekend, you probably noticed that gas prices are trending upward once again.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.60 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is about 27 cents more than a week ago, 14 cents more than a month ago, and 9 cents more than this time last year.

Here are a few gas stations to visit if you want to save a little more, according to Gas Buddy:

  • Chevron near Braselton Highway in Dacula ($2.49)
  • QuikTrip on Hamilton Mill Parkway in Dacula ($2.52)
  • BP on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth ($2.54)

Regional Prices, according to AAA:

  • The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Atlanta ($3.12), Brunswick ($3.04), and Rome ($3.02).
  • The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Albany ($2.94), Warner Robins ($2.93), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.91).

Find the cheapest gas prices in your area here.

