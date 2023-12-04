Georgia teenager whose family fled Afghanistan speaks on the power of education

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here in America, it’s easy to take our access to education for granted.

There is a group of refugee girls whose educations have been halted in one way or another, and they’re getting back on track in Decatur.

I asked 14-year-old Zahra Sediqi for family photos before this interview. She showed me one and then told me her family left the country with the clothes on their backs in 2021; belongings were left behind.

“We couldn’t stay there. We had to leave our country, so it was forced for us. I am really sad when I am talking about it,” Zahra said.

I asked if she was worried about what the Taliban takeover would mean for her education. She told me the country’s landscape was in total chaos when she and her family left, and no one was thinking about education.

“It was the darkest time of my life. I was in a country with war,” Zahra said.

Zahra has been in the United States for three years now. Her English is wonderful she is excelling in her classes.

She tells me she loves school; it makes her feel confident. She tells me she feels grateful she lives in a country where she can think about her education and learn about anything she wants.

She wants that same freedom for every woman.

“I want the Taliban to please allow the students, the girls who want to educate themselves. It is an important thing to do,” Zahra said.

She goes to Global Village Project, a middle school for refugee girls in Decatur.

“GVP is like a second home for me,” Zahra said.

“We were founded 15 years ago by educators who realized that girls coming into our community from countries that were at war were often disproportionately disadvantaged to their brothers in terms of education,” said Elizabeth Elango, the CEO and Head of School for Global Village Project.

Every one of these girls has had some kind of gap in their education. The school exists to bridge that gap, to get these girls ready for an American high school.

“Our students are pretty remarkable. In a teenage child, each one of them has many lifetimes of a story,” Elango said. “It is amazing how they carry that with such grace, with such determination, with such appreciation for what they have come through, but also what they are going to achieve.”

This is a place where women are empowered by education, fueled by possibility and strengthened by each other.

“I love it. Even on the weekend, I tell my mom, ‘I wish there was school in weekend because I want to go on weekends too!’” Zahra said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.