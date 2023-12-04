Georgia’s GOP proposing new voting maps that would pit some incumbents against each other

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Georgia state lawmakers would have more to lose than others if new legislative maps proposed by the state’s GOP majority are approved.

Under those perceptions of court-ordered maps, some incumbents on both the left and right sides of the aisle would have to run against sitting members of their party in 2024.

In November, federal Judge Steven Jones ruled Georgia’s current maps — drawn in 2021 — violated the federal Voting Rights Act by breaking apart large groups of Black voters, diluting their ability to elect the candidates of their choice.

PROPOSED NEW HOUSE AND SENATE MAPS State House districts State Senate districts

Lawmakers in the General Assembly are now up against a Friday deadline to vote on and return new maps containing more majority-Black districts to Jones.

If Jones finds the maps still dilute the votes of Black constituents, he may appoint a non-partisan expert known as a special master to draw the lines independently.

One unfortunate side effect of the rejiggering of the lines has been the combination of districts. It means in the case of three pairs of state House Democrats and one set of House Republicans, that sitting members of the same party, in the same chamber, will have to campaign against one another.

Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), who is also the minority whip, would have to run against fellow Lawrenceville Democrat Rep. Gregg Kennard. Rep. Teri Anulewicz, (D-Smyrna) would find herself running a primary against fellow Smyrna Democrat Rep. Doug Stoner. Rep. Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) would have to do the same against Democratic colleague Rep. Becky Evans, also of Atlanta.

On the Republican side, Rep. Beth Camp (R-Concord) would have to run against colleague and friend Republican Rep. David Knight of Griffin.

“He has been a wonderful mentor since I have been in the House of Representatives, so certainly it’s not a contentious situation in that respect,” Camp said of Knight. “But it is challenging because now we’re in a situation where we will have to qualify and compete against each other.”

The maps still need to be finalized and approved by both legislators and Jones and candidates still have plenty of time to decide whether they’ll run ahead of a March filing deadline for campaigns. But it’s an uncomfortable position for many lawmakers who don’t want to run against colleagues and fear their district’s shake-ups could lead to confusion amongst constituents and possibly even a flip of the district to the opposing party.

“I’m here to be of service to the people of Georgia,” said Park. “I am not here of my own right. I do not view the district that I represent as my district. These are all the people’s districts, which is all the more reason why these districts should be fair.”

Democrats have accused Republicans of simply shuffling around Black voters to create more majority-Black districts, instead of creating new ones altogether. One public commenter at a committee meeting on the maps referred to the approach as “shuffling a well-worn deck of cards.”

While the notion of incumbents running against each other is the exception, not the rule, it’s not something affected lawmakers want to do. Park said he’ll vote against the maps and hope Jones rejects them too. Camp, on the other hand, still plans to vote for them despite the predicament it puts her in.

“To me, it’s not the emotion,” she said. “I can’t vote no simply because it didn’t benefit me. Because the reality is, in my personal opinion, I really feel that the maps do meet the criteria that Judge Jones set forth.”

