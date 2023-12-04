3-Degree Guarantee
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history’

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday took to the steps of the State Capitol to propose a state individual income tax cut that he said would save Georgia taxpayers around $1.1 billion in the 2024 tax year.

The tax cut proposal would be an “acceleration” of the “largest income tax cut in state history,” the governor said.

Kemp said his administration plans on introducing legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to amend an income tax bill Kemp signed in 2022 – HB 1437, which provides for a step down of 10 basis points in the income tax rate starting in 2025 until the rate reaches 4.99%.

The governor said: “By accelerating the reduction, the rate for Tax Year 2024 will be 5.39%, rather than the 5.49% set by HB 1437. This will mark a cut of 36 basis points from the Tax Year 2023 rate of 5.75%.”

The Office of Planning and Budget estimates savings for Georgia taxpayers of around $1.1 billion in calendar year 2024 as a result, Kemp said.

“When I signed the largest income tax cut in state history in 2022, I did so with the understanding we would deliver on this promise in a responsible way,” Kemp said in his announcement. “Now, thanks to our conversative budgeting and strong state economy built on business-friendly policies, we are well-positioned to move the timeline up and put more money where it belongs – back in Georgians’ pockets. I look forward to working with our partners in the legislature to bring this further relief to families still burdened by Bidenomics.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

