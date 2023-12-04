3-Degree Guarantee
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

More than a year ago Casper fended off a pack of coyotes and was badly injured in the process.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Great Pyrenees that fended off a pack of coyotes and was badly injured in the process is up for Farm Dog of the Year.

Casper spent weeks at the veterinarian and months at home in Decatur recovering from his injuries. A year later, 3-year-old Casper is fully healed and thriving.

“He’s doing superbly. His wounds are all healed, and he really loves being out with the animals and protecting them,” said John Weirville, Casper’s owner.

Casper is in the running to win Farm Dog of the Year by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A panel of judges with the Farm Bureau will choose the winner based on nomination materials submitted, as well as the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and their family, playfulness, and obedience.

If Casper wins Farm Dog of the Year, he will receive a year’s worth of Purina dog food as well as a $5,000 cash prize.

The general public can vote for Casper to win the People’s Choice Award, which is worth $1,000.

“There are a lot of deserving dogs. It’s an honor for him just to be nominated,” said Weirville.

You can cast your vote here. The Farm Bureau says the winner of People’s Choice Pup, along with the Farm Dog of the Year and runners-up will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

