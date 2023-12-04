Here’s a look at the teams playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mississippi and Penn State are set to face off in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET.

Here’s a quick look at No. 11 Mississippi (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) and No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten).

TOP PLAYERS

Mississippi: RB Quinshon Judkins, 1,052 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns; QB Jaxson Dart, 2,985 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 377 rushing yards, seven touchdowns.

Penn State: QB Drew Allar, 2,836 passing yards, 23 touchdowns; RB Kaytron Allen, 851 rushing yards, six touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Mississippi: The Rebels closed the season with two straight wins, including a 17-7 win over Mississippi State. The Rebels will be playing in their second New Year’s Six bowl in the last three seasons, following a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. Dart finished fourth in the SEC in passing while Jukins was fifth in rushing. The Rebels are 1-1 in previous Peach Bowl appearances.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions will be playing in their first Peach Bowl. The Nittany Lions closed their season by beating Michigan State 42-0 on Nov. 24. Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle served as interim offensive coordinators in the game. Allar threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Allen ran for a career-high 137 yards in the game.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Mississippi: The Rebels will play their third Peach Bowl in their third venue. They beat Georgia Tech 41-18 in the 1971 Peach Bowl, the first time the game was played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Ole Miss lost to TCU 42-3 at the Georgia Dome following the 2014 season. Ole Miss holds a 20-15 record in 40 bowl games, including a 42-25 loss to Texas Tech in last year’s Texas Bowl.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are 31-19-2 in bowl games, including a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl following last season. Penn State also has played in another Rose, a Cotton, Fiesta, Citrus and Outback under coach James Franklin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Atlanta News First contributed to this report.