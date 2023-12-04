High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One suspect was killed and two others were taken to a hospital following a high-speed chase in Troup County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., Troup County deputies joined the West Point Police Department in pursuit of a vehicle on I-85. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was going 100 mph and driving “extremely reckless” in traffic.

“The driver of the vehicle continued to drive in an unsafe manner and at very high speeds. In an effort to terminate the pursuit, the deputy initiated a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver on the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected. Two other women were also in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died. One of the women was also taken to West Georgia and the other was taken to a hospital in Atlanta.

All three were suspects in a shoplifting that happened in Columbus on Monday, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and the pursuit will be reviewed by our Office of Professional Standards,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said the identities of the suspects would not be released at this time.

