Investigation continues after alleged protestor set themself on fire

A security officer is recovering after he tried to help a protestor who set themself on fire near the Israeli consulate.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta fire officials are still investigating after an alleged protestor set themself on fire during a political protest.

The protestor remains in critical condition.

The incident happened outside of the building that houses the Israeli Consulate in Midtown.

RELATED: Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say

Officials said a Palestinian flag was found at the scene on Friday.

Michael Harris, who works security for the building, tried to stop the person, but got caught in the flames.

According to his wife, he suffered first, second and third degree burns.

RELATED: Atlanta security guard’s family speaks out after he suffered severe burns trying to help protestor

“That’s his character, he is a person who if he sees someone in need he immediately jumps,” Tangellia Harris, his wife, said. “There’s no stranger in his life.”

The Army veteran is in Grady Hospital with surgery necessary in the near future.

