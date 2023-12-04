Juvenile arrested in Roswell home invasion, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A juvenile was arrested in connection to an early Monday morning home invasion in Roswell, according to the Roswell Police Department.

The incident happened at a home on Wren Drive around 2 a.m.

Police said the juvenile entered the home and assaulted one of the residents with a knife. Police said the homeowner held down the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect got into the house through an unlocked garage door, according to Roswell police. Police said the suspect was “connected to a missing juvenile report taken by officers earlier that night.”

The juvenile was taken to a youth detention center on aggravated assault, battery and entering auto charges.

The person injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

