Man arrested for breaking into house, stabbing homeowner, Decatur police say

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for breaking into another man’s home and stabbing him, according to Decatur police.

Police said Leshonn Pack, 21, broke into a man’s home on the 900 block of Clairemont Avenue on Sunday. Police said Pack then forced the man to get into his car and tried to steal it.

Police said the victim got away and flagged down police. When police arrived at the home, they found Pack, who refused to drop his knife, according to law enforcement. Police then hit Pack with a Taser.

Pack has been charged with first degree home invasion, aggravated assault, kidnapping and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to police.

