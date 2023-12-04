3-Degree Guarantee
Man charged in connection with fatal September hit-and-run, Gainesville police say

By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal September hit-and-run, according to Gainesville police.

Police said Omer Herman Morris, 37, was hit and killed while walking near Spring Road and McEver Road on Sept. 24. After video of the incident was released, police received a tip that led them to arrest Joshua Shane Harkins, 44.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Harris said, “We are thankful for the many tips, information and leads from the community. We hope this arrest will help bring some closure to the family of Mr. Morris.”

Harkins has been charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony failure to stop at an accident with death or serious injury, felony tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.

