Missing 58-year-old Norcross man located, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett police say a 58-year-old man who went missing last month has been located.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Monday that Thomas Bonney, who had been missing since Nov. 15, had been found. No other details were provided.

Original Story:

Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Nov. 15 in Norcross.

Gwinnett County police said 58-year-old Thomas Bonney was last seen in the area of Beaver Ruin Road and Indian Trail Road in Norcross. He was reported missing by his family on Nov. 22.

Thomas Bonney is described as a black male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

If you have seen Thomas Bonney, you are asked to call 911.

