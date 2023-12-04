3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Missing 58-year-old Norcross man located, police say

Thomas Bonney
Thomas Bonney(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett police say a 58-year-old man who went missing last month has been located.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Monday that Thomas Bonney, who had been missing since Nov. 15, had been found. No other details were provided.

Original Story:

Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Nov. 15 in Norcross.

Gwinnett County police said 58-year-old Thomas Bonney was last seen in the area of Beaver Ruin Road and Indian Trail Road in Norcross. He was reported missing by his family on Nov. 22.

Thomas Bonney is described as a black male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

If you have seen Thomas Bonney, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Child in critical condition after car crash in southwest Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Man accused of taking MARTA bus on joy ride in DeKalb County
Former attorney to be retried in wife's death
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of the largest income tax cut in state history’
Gov. Kemp proposes acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history