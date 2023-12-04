3-Degree Guarantee
Sandy Springs homeowner shoots, kills intruder, police say

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Sandy Springs police said a man unlawfully entered a home on...
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Sandy Springs police said a man unlawfully entered a home on Spalding Drive and threatened the homeowner.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home intruder was shot and killed by a Sandy Springs homeowner Sunday, according to police.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Sandy Springs police said a man unlawfully entered a home on Spalding Drive and threatened the homeowner.

Before they got to the home, police said the homeowner, “while exercising his Second Amendment right to bear arms, defended himself and his family,” and shot the home invasion suspect.

Police said the suspect died from his wounds.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that it was an isolated incident.

