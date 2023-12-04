3-Degree Guarantee
Shooting involving law enforcement officer reported in Barrow County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are currently responding to a shooting incident in Barrow County, reportedly involving a law enforcement officer.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Thornbrook subdivision in Bethlehem around 8:20 p.m.

There is no additional information on what led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

