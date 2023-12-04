Shooting involving law enforcement officer reported in Barrow County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are currently responding to a shooting incident in Barrow County, reportedly involving a law enforcement officer.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Thornbrook subdivision in Bethlehem around 8:20 p.m.

There is no additional information on what led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

