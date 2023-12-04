3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands

Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.(NOPE Beverages/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Want to be a star designated driver this holiday season or a dry January champ?

If so, Target has some new options for you.

It’s teaming up with an online retailer called Sèchey that specializes in alcohol-free spirits and wines.

Target’s new line features two celebrity-backed brands, including Kin Euphorics from model Bella Hadid and De Soi from singer Katy Perry.

It also has alcohol-free products from other brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.

Nearly a $500 million industry, boozeless beverage sales are growing as people opt for wellness over drunkenness and consumers are increasingly looking for options beyond water and soda.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Child in critical condition after car crash in southwest Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Man accused of taking MARTA bus on joy ride in DeKalb County
Former attorney to be retried in wife's death
It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York