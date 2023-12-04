3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift now holds yet another record.

Billboard said she is the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time.

“She is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963,” Billboard said.

The albums include “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Prince holds a similar record, but posthumously.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Child in critical condition after car crash in southwest Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Man accused of taking MARTA bus on joy ride in DeKalb County
Former attorney to be retried in wife's death
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her father admitted to being a fugitive before dying
FILE - Photographers are reflected in The George P. Crumbley Trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Here’s a look at the teams playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
WATCH: Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta