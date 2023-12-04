Teenager wounded in Hall County drive-by shooting, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was injured in one of two possibly related drive-by shootings in Hall County early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm at a home in the 200 block of Shallowford Road in Gainesville just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The teenager was taken to the hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Several people were at the home at the time, ranging in age from young children to adults, but no one else was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the second shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Crow Drive in Gainesville, where responding deputies found a vehicle damaged by apparent gunfire. No one was injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Three witnesses were detained for questioning Saturday, and “after several hours of questioning, they were released without being charged at this time,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the shootings were targeted, and as “it stands now, the investigation indicates the two incidents are related,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are currently questioning other witnesses and examining electronic devices found at the scene for possible evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

