Terminal cancer patient celebrates early Christmas, seeks assistance for medical expenses

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Monroe County man is finding joy this festive season, as he says he doesn’t know how much time he has left.

61-year-old Andrew Kuzyk said he is battling stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

“I’ve already had just so many different types of cancer it’s mind-blowing,” Kuzyk said. “This last one is brain cancer. Stage four,” he said. “It’s probably the worst kind of cancer you can get,” he said.

His wife said he was diagnosed in 2021 and had surgery that year.

“When they did the surgery on my brain they tried to get as much of the cancer out of my brain as they could surgically, but they just couldn’t get enough of it and they’ve already taken half of my brain and is now gone. I have just enough where I can barely communicate now,” Kuzyk said.

Kuzyk’s mate said he has been battling different types of cancers since the 80s, including—kidney cancer, a bone tumor, stage four melanoma, and other illnesses.

“I get cancer at the drop of a hat,” Kuzyk said. “They say, I don’t have much time at all left,” he said.

His wife Pamela said they are struggling to pay medical bills and all the copays and need help as Kuzyk wears an Optune on his head daily, but it’s not shrinking the tumor.

“I can’t even afford the payments to have the test done to see you know how much it’s progressed, but I know it’s progressed far,” Kuzyk said.

They hope the community can help and show support.

“I could use any help that God would bless me with. You know if they see it in their heart to send something our way, I would be deeply appreciative of that. If they just send me a card I would be thankful for just the card, but if there’s anybody out there who is touched by my story, I could use any kind of help that they would be willing to give,” Kuzyk said.

Kuzyk now has Christmas decorations outside his RV, as he said he doesn’t know if he will see Christmas next year.

“This is going to be it for me and I’m not afraid to say that, but this will be my last Christmas. There’s no doubt I’m going to live through another. That’s no doubt,” Kuzyk said. “That’s part of the way we kind of really did this, this year. You know, it makes it feel better,” he said.

He’s now leaning on faith as he continues his journey.

“This is going to be it and I don’t have any problems accepting that. As I told you, I’m a Christian. God has been good to me, and he has been so good to me. He has brought me out of so many struggles...just cancers (ugh) it’s just crazy,” Kuzyk said. “I just praise his name,” he said.

On Saturday night, Kuzyk appeared to be in pain but was in good spirits.

“It’s a blessing. It’s hard to say it’s a blessing when you’re dying from something, but you know--I’m thankful. I’m thankful,” Kuzyk said.

Kuzyk said he is finding joy amid the pain.

“I also know there’s a time for everybody and I’m ready when he’s ready. So, I thank God for the time he’s given me, and I just thank him,” he said.

While he needs help, he is also sending an important message to help others during this holiday season.

“I would hope that people who are out there and can help people like me, not necessarily me, to reach out to those people who are touched by somebody’s story. You know, I would just like to see people not go through this time of the year I just hope ‚” Kuzyk said. “I just hope and pray that you know people out there who see my story, if they know somebody who is--that they hear of--that is in a situation like this, if it’s in their hearts and souls to help somebody--please do,” he said.

If you would like to help the family, click here.

