Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a series of delays, jury selection is scheduled to get underway Monday in the murder trial against Hannah Payne, a woman accused of tracking down and killing a man who left the scene of an accident.

Payne was 21 years old at the time of the May 2019 incident. She witnessed a wreck near the airport and called 911. According to prosecutors, Payne followed a pickup truck that left the scene, and she ignored the instructions of dispatchers who told her not to engage the driver.

Instead, prosecutors said she blocked in the truck with her Jeep and pointed a gun at the driver, 69-year-old Kenneth Herring, demanding that he get out of the car.

Herring’s family said he was suffering from a diabetic episode at the time and that he was trying to get to a hospital.

There was a struggle, according to Payne’s attorney, and she shot and killed Herring. Her attorney said it was an act of self-defense.

The case stirred up racial tension in Clayton County. Payne is White. Herring was Black. The defendant’s family insisted race had nothing to do with it.

“She does not see color,” her mother told reporters in 2019. “She sees right, and she sees wrong.”

The trial originally was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in November of 2022, it was delayed on the eve of trial after the defense attorney had a minor stroke. The case was later assigned to a different judge, which further delayed the trial.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday at 1 p.m. at the Clayton County Courthouse.

