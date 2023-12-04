U.S., Argentina national teams coming to Atlanta during Copa America 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The United States and Argentinean national teams will play in Atlanta during the 2024 Copa America tournament.

CONMEBOL, the organization that runs the tournament, announced the venues and schedule for the 2024 tournament Monday.

Atlanta was previously announced as the host of the opening match on June 20, 2024, which will feature Argentina. The U.S. will roll into town a week later on June 27.

The tournament will wrap up with the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium will be joined by the following venues in the tournament:

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

MetLife Stadium and Bank of America Stadium will each host a semifinal and Bank of America Stadium will also host the third place match.

The U.S. will also play at AT&T Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium during the group stages; Argentina will also play at MetLife Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium.

The tournament will feature 10 South American teams and six teams from North America. The U.S., Mexico, Jamaica and Panama have already qualified from North America; the final two spots will be determined via play-in matches featuring Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica vs Honduras on March 23, 2024.

The tournament draw will be held Thursday in Miami. There, the U.S. and Argentina will learn their opponents for their games in Atlanta.

Information about tickets is expected to be announced at a later date. For more, visit the CONMEBOL website.

