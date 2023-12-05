3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 suspect arrested, 1 on the run after ATM robberies, Gwinnett police say

Gwinnett police said Danzil Earl, 30, was arrested on one count of robbery. Ronnie Lewis, 31,...
Gwinnett police said Danzil Earl, 30, was arrested on one count of robbery. Ronnie Lewis, 31, has an active warrant for robbery.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One suspect accused in ATM robberies in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties that netted several hundred thousand dollars has been arrested and a second suspect is on the loose, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Danzil Earl, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Nov. 27 on one count of robbery, police said.

Police are searching for Ronnie Lewis, 31, of Texas, who has an active warrant for robbery.

On Sept. 9, Gwinnett police officers responded to a robbery call at a bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. Police said the officers learned that two suspects robbed the ATM technician as he was making repairs to the machine.

On Sept. 13, police said detectives learned of a similar robbery at an ATM on Hampton Green in Duluth.

Police said “a similar crime occurred” at a bank in Forsyth County on Sept. 22.

Gwinnett police are searching for a suspect in ATM robberies in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties....
Gwinnett police are searching for a suspect in ATM robberies in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. These images shows a suspect during one of the robberies, according to police.(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Earl and Lewis were charged in the robberies after investigators examined footage from Flock cameras and social media accounts, according to Gwinnett police.

Police said additional charges against the suspects could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case or who knows Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at (770) 513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Trevian Kutti
Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness

Latest News

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
It happened on the I-75 NB from I-285 east exit in Cumberland shortly after 3 p.m.
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down major ramp at I-75/I-285 in Cobb County
Lamar Jones was in the care of Brickmont Assisted Living when he wandered away.
Alzheimer’s patient wanders away, wife demands answers
It happened on the I-75 NB from I-285 east exit in Cumberland shortly after 3 p.m.
Overturned tractor trailer closes all lanes of I-75 NB in Cobb County
Johnny Hollman died following on Aug. 10 arrest.
Lawsuit: Tow truck driver’s actions were ‘direct and proximate’ causes toward deacon’s death during APD arrest