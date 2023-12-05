1 suspect arrested, 1 on the run after ATM robberies, Gwinnett police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One suspect accused in ATM robberies in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties that netted several hundred thousand dollars has been arrested and a second suspect is on the loose, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Danzil Earl, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Nov. 27 on one count of robbery, police said.

Police are searching for Ronnie Lewis, 31, of Texas, who has an active warrant for robbery.

On Sept. 9, Gwinnett police officers responded to a robbery call at a bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. Police said the officers learned that two suspects robbed the ATM technician as he was making repairs to the machine.

On Sept. 13, police said detectives learned of a similar robbery at an ATM on Hampton Green in Duluth.

Police said “a similar crime occurred” at a bank in Forsyth County on Sept. 22.

Gwinnett police are searching for a suspect in ATM robberies in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. These images shows a suspect during one of the robberies, according to police. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Earl and Lewis were charged in the robberies after investigators examined footage from Flock cameras and social media accounts, according to Gwinnett police.

Police said additional charges against the suspects could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case or who knows Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at (770) 513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

