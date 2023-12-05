3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

City of Atlanta looks to ban ski masks

An Atlanta City Council member speaks about his proposal to ban ski masks in the city.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new proposal could ban the wearing of ski masks in Atlanta.

It has been authored by Councilman Antonio Lewis.

The legislation would prohibit face coverings that conceal someone’s identity from being worn in public spaces.

That would include hoodies, ski masks, or cloth coverings.

Violators could be fined up to $250.

Matt Garbett is with Thread ATL, a grassroots nonprofit involved in public policies.

“When winter comes here, I have to get my balaclava to cover my ears and nose when its freezing,” he said.

Garbett, who bikes as a means of transportation, isn’t sold on what enforcement would look like.

“How do you determine who to confront – ‘Oh, you are wearing a mask?’” Garbett said.

Marcus Mackey works at the Cleveland Ave Barber Shop in South Atlanta.

“We tell them take it off,” said Mackey.

He says it’s a step in the right direction.

“You got five or six guys skiid up – realistically, we don’t know if they’re cold or trying to take your vehicle, snatch your purse,” Mackey said.

There are exceptions in the proposal for religion, work and holidays, as well as COVID-19 protections.

It follows a similar ordinance that recently passed in Philadelphia.

Lewis said the goal is to increase safety and help fight crime.

“I saw some really good legislation in Philadelphia,” Lewis said. “I saw a way to change and alternate it in Atlanta.”

There was a similar state law in place that was suspended during the pandemic.

The city says it has not been reinstated.

The proposal is set to be voted on at the city’s public safety committee meeting next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Trevian Kutti
Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness

Latest News

As vehicle manufacturing booms in Georgia, Scott Evans with the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce...
How AI technology could be a safety tool on Georgia roadways
In the lawsuit, Milton Myrie claims he was told to cut his locs he had growing for 20 years in...
Former South Fulton police officer files lawsuit against city after being told to cut locs
South Fulton police said it’s believed the man may have been between 36 and 48 years old.
South Fulton police asking for public’s help identifying man whose remains were found in woods
Trevian Kutti could have her bond revoked after posting a video online that appeared to be...
Legal expert on election indictment defendant’s online post: ‘That is a threat.’