City of Atlanta looks to ban ski masks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new proposal could ban the wearing of ski masks in Atlanta.

It has been authored by Councilman Antonio Lewis.

The legislation would prohibit face coverings that conceal someone’s identity from being worn in public spaces.

That would include hoodies, ski masks, or cloth coverings.

Violators could be fined up to $250.

Matt Garbett is with Thread ATL, a grassroots nonprofit involved in public policies.

“When winter comes here, I have to get my balaclava to cover my ears and nose when its freezing,” he said.

Garbett, who bikes as a means of transportation, isn’t sold on what enforcement would look like.

“How do you determine who to confront – ‘Oh, you are wearing a mask?’” Garbett said.

Marcus Mackey works at the Cleveland Ave Barber Shop in South Atlanta.

“We tell them take it off,” said Mackey.

He says it’s a step in the right direction.

“You got five or six guys skiid up – realistically, we don’t know if they’re cold or trying to take your vehicle, snatch your purse,” Mackey said.

There are exceptions in the proposal for religion, work and holidays, as well as COVID-19 protections.

It follows a similar ordinance that recently passed in Philadelphia.

Lewis said the goal is to increase safety and help fight crime.

“I saw some really good legislation in Philadelphia,” Lewis said. “I saw a way to change and alternate it in Atlanta.”

There was a similar state law in place that was suspended during the pandemic.

The city says it has not been reinstated.

The proposal is set to be voted on at the city’s public safety committee meeting next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.