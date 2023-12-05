College Park police looking for suspect in September armed robbery

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College Park police are looking for the public’s help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Police are looking for Jontarus Quantrell Beckham in connection with an armed robbery in September.

Police believe Beckham is connected with an armed robbery at 1792 Temple Ave. He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131 ext. 2256.

