3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Expert tips to teach your children about saving money

59% of parents learned about money from their parents
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 78% of children surveyed in T. Rowe Price’s 14th Annual Parents, Kids, and Money Survey said they would go to their parents for information about money and finances.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, urged parents to take the time to teach their children about finances. She recommended the first lesson to teach them is to pay themselves first.

Dale said a good way to do this is to help their children set up a way to make their savings automatic so that some of any money or income source they may have is automatically put aside for them.

“Whether that’s allowance or their first job or perhaps it’s even money from grandma, grandpa or a relative. But if they can pull 10%, 20%, whatever it is from the gift money is, the income is, and automatically put that aside into some sort of savings account,” Dale explained.

Dale said it could be as simple as putting money into a jar or setting up their first savings account.

She noted that parents should also teach their children about the concept of interest, whether that’s through an actual savings account with a bank or credit union or if that’s the parent adding in interest to the money jar, if it sits unspent for a month.

Dale said savings is a learned habit and the earlier kids start, the more engrained it will be for them as they become an adult.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Trevian Kutti
Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Gwinnett police said Danzil Earl, 30, was arrested on one count of robbery. Ronnie Lewis, 31,...
1 suspect arrested, 1 on the run after ATM robberies, Gwinnett police say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch of a man whose remains were found in the...
South Fulton police asking for public’s help identifying man whose remains were found in woods
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office...
Owners of a Colorado funeral home where 190 decaying bodies were found are due to appear in court
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers approve new state legislative maps along party lines
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved