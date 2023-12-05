Family of man killed during traffic stop files $16M lawsuit against deputy, Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a man the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop in Camden County has filed a lawsuit against both the county and the deputy who reportedly shot him, according to the family’s attorneys.

Leonard Cure, 53, was shot and killed by a Camden County deputy during a traffic stop on Oct. 16, according to the GBI. According to authorities, Cure had been speeding before a deputy pulled him over. The GBI said Cure complied with the deputy until he tried to arrest Cure, who resisted arrest. The deputy then hit Cure with a Taser before shooting him.

Cure was previously wrongfully imprisoned in Florida for 16 years.

According to attorneys, Cure’s family filed the lawsuit against the county and Deputy Buck Aldridge for $16 million “for the injuries incurred by the defendants’ outrageous and intolerable conduct.”

In the lawsuit, attorneys claim Aldridge had a history of excessive force before being hired by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and that the office “(failed) to supervise” Aldridge while he was on duty.

Dashcam video of the incident was released shortly after Cure’s death.

