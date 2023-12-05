First Alert Forecast: Cooler air settles in the next few days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After another day near 70 yesterday, our forecast will trend in a much cooler direction the next several days.

Today will be another breezy and mostly sunny day, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

The breeze is all thanks to a front that will move in today. This front will ultimately usher in even cooler air for mid week.

Overnight lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 30s ahead of a cold and windy day tomorrow with highs only near 50.

Something we will be watching tonight into early tomorrow morning is the chance for a few light showers in the mountains and maybe even a few light flurries for the higher elevations of the mountains! No accumulation is expected.

We round out the week with highs in the 50s to near 60 and cold mornings in the 30s and 40s.

The weekend brings changes as another weather system rolls in.

While Saturday remains mainly dry and mild in the mid 60s, late Saturday night showers will be possible and then rain becomes likely through Sunday morning along a cold front.

Sunday is a First Alert as your morning will be a wet one with the chance for maybe an isolated thunderstorm.

Monday of next week kicks off cold in the low to mid 30s with highs in the low 50s.

Chilly and sunny week ahead. Rain returns for the weekend. (ANF)

