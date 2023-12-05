3-Degree Guarantee
Former Atlanta Motel to be renovated into affordable housing units

Fifty-four units will become a home for a formerly unhoused person.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ralph David House, which will provide more than 50 units of affordable housing.

Formerly known as Atlanta Motel, the structure on Moreland Avenue will be renovated.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the rents and utilities will be capped at a portion of the renter’s income.

Fifty-four units will become a home for a formerly unhoused person.

“This project will have permanent, supportive housing,” Dickens said.

Dickens and several other city officials gathered in the former motel’s parking lot on Tuesday to talk about the process and the importance of more affordable housing in the city.

