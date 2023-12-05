3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Former Israeli Prime Minister visits Sandy Springs for fundraiser, sparks protests

Bennett addressed a crowd of supporters about the need to support the Israel Defense Force, also known as the IDF.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Israeli ground forces expand their operations in southern Gaza, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Sandy Springs Monday night.

Bennett addressed a crowd of supporters about the need to support the Israel Defense Force, also known as the IDF.

“Let us finish the job. Let us beat Hamas,” Bennett said.

But Palestinian protestors showed up too. They stood across the street from the fundraising event holding signs and chanting that they wanted a cease fire. They noted the thousands of innocent civilian lives lost over the last two months.

Friends Of The IDF (FIDF) hosted the fundraising event to generate money for things like hygiene kits, medical supplies, and plasma for Israeli soldiers. They also honored a fallen solider from Metro Atlanta.

RELATED: Dunwoody community mourns loss of former student killed in Israel

IDF soldier Rose Lubin was stabbed to death in Israel last month while guarding a holy site. Her family was in the audience at Monday’s event.

“Rose chose to be there. She wanted to protect all those who came to worship, no matter their faith,” a friend said about Lubin during the program. “Rose was a true role model. A force. A hero.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history’
Trevian Kutti
Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Howard Reid
Marietta man killed on Thanksgiving while repairing daughter’s car
Desmond Lavonta Brown
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 double murder, district attorney says
Jontarus Quantrell Beckham
College Park police looking for suspect in September armed robbery