Former Israeli Prime Minister visits Sandy Springs for fundraiser, sparks protests

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Israeli ground forces expand their operations in southern Gaza, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Sandy Springs Monday night.

Bennett addressed a crowd of supporters about the need to support the Israel Defense Force, also known as the IDF.

“Let us finish the job. Let us beat Hamas,” Bennett said.

But Palestinian protestors showed up too. They stood across the street from the fundraising event holding signs and chanting that they wanted a cease fire. They noted the thousands of innocent civilian lives lost over the last two months.

Friends Of The IDF (FIDF) hosted the fundraising event to generate money for things like hygiene kits, medical supplies, and plasma for Israeli soldiers. They also honored a fallen solider from Metro Atlanta.

IDF soldier Rose Lubin was stabbed to death in Israel last month while guarding a holy site. Her family was in the audience at Monday’s event.

“Rose chose to be there. She wanted to protect all those who came to worship, no matter their faith,” a friend said about Lubin during the program. “Rose was a true role model. A force. A hero.”

