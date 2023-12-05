3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia lawmakers approve new state legislative maps along party lines

Federal court throws out maps earlier this year as unconstitutional
Some incumbents on both the left and right sides of the aisle would have to run against sitting members of their party in 2024.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia lawmakers in Atlanta have approved newly drawn state legislative maps that are now on their way to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Both the House and Senate on Tuesday approved each chamber’s new legislative districts, with votes along straight party lines.

The special session of the General Assembly still has to approve new congressional maps before the end of the week. Friday, Nov. 8, 2023, is the deadline that was given by U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones when he ruled earlier this year Georgia’s existing maps violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

SEE: NEW HOUSE AND SENATE MAPS
State House districts
State Senate districts

Jones also ordered lawmakers to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House.

The GOP-led Georgia General Assembly approved the maps in late 2021. The maps were drawn to make one metro Atlanta district more friendly to the GOP while leaving another solidly in Democratic hands. Georgia’s U.S. House delegation currently consists of eight Republicans and six Democrats.

Legislators were in a special session for weeks at that time, redrawing legislative and congressional boundaries to accommodate changes in population reflected in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Ultimately, approval of the maps will rest with the federal court that ordered them changed in the first place. If Jones decides the maps are not compliant with his ruling, he could appoint an expert known as a special master to draw the maps instead.

It’s the same thing that happened earlier this year in Alabama when lawmakers failed to comply with a court order there to draw maps that were more fair to Black voters.

FULL COVERAGE: HOW GEORGIA'S REAPPORTIONMENT AFFECTS YOU
Federal judge tosses Georgia’s voting maps
Georgia lawmakers begin redrawing voting maps
Special session called after judge tosses maps
Democrats: Georgia isn’t competitive in 2024 but ...

