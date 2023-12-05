Georgia state senator calls for sheriff to resign amidst ‘crisis’ at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Georgia State Senator Josh McLaurin called for Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat to resign from office in light of the ongoing crisis at the Fulton County Jail.

Sheriff Labat has been questioned before for campaign disclosure failures, and now he has failed to be forthright with the Fulton Commission about vendor contracts. Meanwhile, the jail remains in crisis.



The Commission needs a better partner. I call on Sheriff Labat to resign. — Josh McLaurin (@JoshforGeorgia) December 4, 2023

“Sheriff Labat has been questioned before for campaign disclosure failures, and now, he has failed to be forthright with the Fulton Commission about vendor contracts. Meanwhile, the jail remains in crisis. The commission needs a better partner. I call on Sheriff Labat to resign,” wrote McLaurin on X, formerly Twitter.

Atlanta News First tracked down McLaurin, a Democrat who represents the 14th District, who elaborated on his call for resignation.

JUST IN: State Senator Josh McLaurin (D-14 District) calls on Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat to resign from office for "ultimately not being accountable & not acting w/ the urgency that Fulton voters & taxpayers expect" in addressing the ongoing crisis at the Fulton County Jail. pic.twitter.com/MafA0r1A8Y — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) December 4, 2023

“I’m asking him to resign because we’re currently in the middle of a crisis. Right now, I don’t see any evidence that Sheriff Labat is concerned about getting out of this crisis,” McLaurin said. “What appears to be the case is that Sheriff Labat is concerned about keeping up good appearances, telling the commission that he’s hiring the vendors he needs to get out of the crisis, but ultimately not being accountable and not acting with the urgency that Fulton voters and taxpayers expect.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Labat for comment.

“Sheriff Labat nor his staff were aware of the sentiments that Senator McLaurin outlined in his tweet until it was brought to our attention this afternoon by ANF. We welcome the senator to contact our office to address his concerns directly,” said Natalie Ammons, spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts addressed this latest call for resignation in an interview with Atlanta News First.

“He’s up for reelection next year. He’s a friend of mine, but others call for him to resign publicly and privately, but in the final analysis, it’ll be up to the voters come 2024,” said Pitts.

Pitts and commissioners have had a rocky relationship with Labat in recent months tied to the spending of the sheriff’s office in addressing the crisis at the jail.

In October, the board rescinded $2.1 million in funding set aside earlier this year for Talitrix medical monitoring bracelets.

“It’s really a political witch-hunt. It was pretty obvious both in its presentation and certainly in its functionality,” Labat said after the vote in October.

And in November, the board voted to abolish the Inmate Welfare Fund, formerly under the sheriff’s jurisdiction. The board re-allocated those funds into the general fund.

Pitts said the move allows for more oversight into spending for improvements at the jail.

Labat and county leaders, for years, have insisted the current facility has aged and is no longer structurally sound. Labat said there have been thousands of reports of inmates using parts of the building as weapons during disputes.

ANF INVESTIGATES Georgia's Gitmo

“We found nearly 100 shanks and homemade knives made from parts of the building mostly, screws nails,” Labat said during a round-up in April 2022.

Ammons said in 2022, the sheriff’s office recovered more than 1,500 makeshift shanks.

She said they found 380 makeshift shanks in a November 2023 round-up.

On Wednesday, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will weigh the latest proposal for a new Fulton County Jail.

In meeting documents, the county posted the first renderings of the new facility, which will feature three separate buildings — one for men, one for women and one for medical and mental health services.

The first renderings of the new facility will feature three separate buildings — one for men, one for women and one for medical and mental health services. (Fulton County Board of Commissioners)

According to the new proposal, the new jail would open in the fourth quarter of 2029.

The new jail will lay on the same grounds as the current facility, with the current jail set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2030.

In this latest proposal, the estimated cost has ballooned to $1.75 billion. The last estimate was $1.67 billion.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.