3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award

More than a year ago Casper fended off a pack of coyotes and was badly injured in the process.
Casper, the Great Pyrenees who fended off a pack of coyotes in Decatur and was badly injured in the process, is up for Farm Dog of the Year.
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Great Pyrenees who fended off a pack of coyotes and was badly injured in the process is up for an award.

Casper spent weeks at the veterinarian and months at home in Decatur recovering from his injuries. A year later, 3-year-old Casper is fully healed and thriving.

“He’s doing superbly. His wounds are all healed, and he really loves being out with the animals and protecting them,” said John Wierwille, Casper’s owner.

Casper is in the running to win the People’s Choice Pup Award by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The general public can vote for Casper to win the People’s Choice Award, which is worth $1,000.

“There are a lot of deserving dogs. It’s an honor for him just to be nominated,” said Wierwille.

You can cast your vote here. The Farm Bureau says the winner of People’s Choice Pup and the runners-up will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.

Latest News

The nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer hosted a holiday party for children impacted by cancer and...
Families battling childhood cancer get a break from the hospital at holiday party
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus
43rd annual Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert set for this weekend
Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to send a patient and her...
Dunkin’ surprises 9-year-old cancer patient with SEC Championship tickets