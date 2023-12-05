Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Great Pyrenees who fended off a pack of coyotes and was badly injured in the process is up for an award.

Casper spent weeks at the veterinarian and months at home in Decatur recovering from his injuries. A year later, 3-year-old Casper is fully healed and thriving.

“He’s doing superbly. His wounds are all healed, and he really loves being out with the animals and protecting them,” said John Wierwille, Casper’s owner.

Casper is in the running to win the People’s Choice Pup Award by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The general public can vote for Casper to win the People’s Choice Award, which is worth $1,000.

“There are a lot of deserving dogs. It’s an honor for him just to be nominated,” said Wierwille.

You can cast your vote here. The Farm Bureau says the winner of People’s Choice Pup and the runners-up will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.

