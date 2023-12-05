3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Hundreds of students learn to code at Gwinnett County school

Teaching students skills like coding, even when they’re young, is crucial for them to thrive in the changing job market.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enga Wright is teaching kindergartners at a Gwinnett County elementary school how to program a robot.

The exercise is thanks to a partnership with Patrick Elementary and Accenture. The company is helping hundreds of K-12 students learn real-world skills to prepare them for a future in technology.

“Everything that we do today has AI infused into it,” said Wright, a senior manager at Accenture. “Since COVID, everything has turned technology-based and in order to get us to that next level, we have to understand how technology can be used in every aspect of our lives.”

Wright said teaching students skills like coding, even when they’re young, is crucial for them to thrive in the changing job market. She said coding prepares students for jobs that don’t even exist yet. It also brings diversity to the technology industry, which Wright said desperately needs different voices.

“Technology has to be a diverse area because it is impacting all areas of our lives,” she said.

Amber Melander, a computer science teacher at Patrick Elementary School, agrees the technology field can open up endless doors for students.

“I want them to see the variety of career choices that they have. That technology is everywhere,” said Melander.

Melander said technology and computer science can have a positive impact.

“We always think about who can we help. Because computer science is all about how can we make the world a better place,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Trevian Kutti
Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness

Latest News

South Fulton police said it’s believed the man may have been between 36 and 48 years old.
South Fulton police asking for public’s help identifying man whose remains were found in woods
Trevian Kutti could have her bond revoked after posting a video online that appeared to be...
Legal expert on election indictment defendant’s online post: ‘That is a threat.’
Former Atlanta Motel to be renovated into affordable housing units named Ralph David House.
Former Atlanta Motel to be renovated into affordable housing units
Homeowner Parker Singletary
‘It was always a big deal growing up’: Atlanta man recreates magic of holidays through festive Christmas house decorations