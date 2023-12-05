Hundreds of students learn to code at Gwinnett County school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enga Wright is teaching kindergartners at a Gwinnett County elementary school how to program a robot.

The exercise is thanks to a partnership with Patrick Elementary and Accenture. The company is helping hundreds of K-12 students learn real-world skills to prepare them for a future in technology.

“Everything that we do today has AI infused into it,” said Wright, a senior manager at Accenture. “Since COVID, everything has turned technology-based and in order to get us to that next level, we have to understand how technology can be used in every aspect of our lives.”

Wright said teaching students skills like coding, even when they’re young, is crucial for them to thrive in the changing job market. She said coding prepares students for jobs that don’t even exist yet. It also brings diversity to the technology industry, which Wright said desperately needs different voices.

“Technology has to be a diverse area because it is impacting all areas of our lives,” she said.

Amber Melander, a computer science teacher at Patrick Elementary School, agrees the technology field can open up endless doors for students.

“I want them to see the variety of career choices that they have. That technology is everywhere,” said Melander.

Melander said technology and computer science can have a positive impact.

“We always think about who can we help. Because computer science is all about how can we make the world a better place,” she said.

