Inmate charged with escaping Georgia jail pleads not guilty, prosecutors say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of four inmates charged with escaping a central Georgia detention center in October has pleaded not guilty in the escape attempt, according to prosecutors.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to one count of escape from custody, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said.

He was being held in the Bibb County Detention Center after being convicted by a federal jury on drug distribution charges in October, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Barnwell, alongside Chavis Stokes, Marc Anderson, and Joey Fournier, escaped from the jail on Oct. 16, authorities said.

Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger.

The four inmates were captured during a month-long manhunt.

Barnwell was found at a home in Augusta on Nov. 12.

Stokes, 29, was arrested in Macon County on Oct. 26. He was being held for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Anderson, 24, was arrested inside a Buckhead apartment on Nov. 3. He was being held for aggravated assault.

Fournier, 52, was arrested near Stockbridge on Nov. 18. Fournier is a murder suspect in an ongoing case.

The U.S. attorney’s office said a woman charged with allegedly helping Barnwell escape, 30-year-old Janecia Green of Macon, remains in federal custody pending trial.

Green was charged with one count of aiding and abetting Barnwell’s escape from custody and one count of assisting escape of a person committed to custody.

Another woman, 30-year-old Jacorshia Smith of Macon, was also arrested in November on a charge of aiding the escape of Barnwell, authorities said.

The U.S. attorney’s office did not mention in its announcement whether Smith remained in custody.

Barnwell remains in federal custody and awaits sentencing on the drug distribution convictions. He faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Each charge against Barnwell and Green in the escape attempt carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

