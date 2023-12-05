Law enforcement, state leaders meet to take proactive approach to public safety

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ruby Qazilbash flew in from Washington D.C. to attend the National Summit to Advance States’ Criminal Justice Priorities at the Courtland Grand Hotel in downtown Atlanta.

“States are so unique, the challenges they are facing, whether that’s violent crime going up. We know violent crime over the last five years has gone down in 32 states but it has gone up in 18,” said Ruby Qazilbash.

The summit has representatives from across the country. The two-day event focuses on proactive approaches to crime and public safety. A big topic on many minds is recidivism.

“For people who are leaving incarceration, how can we stop that revolving door?” said Qazilbash. “In so many states, as many as 20 states, with the admission rate in their state prison system, up to 50 percent of people coming in are people who have failed on supervision.”

Commissioner Michael Nail said in Georgia, recidivism is going down but there are other things the state can work on.

“We began with criminal justice reform. We continue to do that with the support of the Governor and legislature in making sure that we are targeting resources to the right individuals,” said Nail, a commissioner with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

State leaders are also getting the chance to learn about a plethora of resources available to them. Nail said he would like for taxpayer dollars to be funneled in the right direction.

“I don’t think anyone would deny that it would be much better to give that money to the educational system than it would to the correctional system,” said Nail.

Summit leaders ultimately hope each state takes away important ideas that can be catalysts for reform.

“If we can spend the same dollar and get more public safety out of it, who wouldn’t want to do that?” said Qazilbash.

