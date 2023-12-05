Lawsuit: Tow truck driver’s actions were ‘direct and proximate’ causes toward deacon’s death during APD arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tow truck driver and his employer were named in a lawsuit, claiming his actions contributed to the death of a deacon who died after being tased by a now former Atlanta police officer during an August arrest.

Eric Robinson, a tow truck driver with S & W Towing Company, was named in the lawsuit, claiming his actions were a “direct and proximate cause of the serious physical injuries” that contributed to 62-year-old Johnny Hollman’s death. The lawsuit was filed in DeKalb County State Court by Hollman’s family.

The lawsuit claims on Aug. 10, Robinson was sent to the accident scene as part of his employer’s contract with the City of Atlanta.

When Robinson got to the scene, the lawsuit claims he “observed a City of Atlanta police officer physically on top of an elderly citizen who was lying prone on the ground.”

The officer, later identified as Kiran Kimbrough, was trying to arrest Hollman for allegedly refusing to sign a traffic ticket.

“Without appearing to be asked by the officer to assist him, Defendant Robinson immediately joined the officer on top of the citizen’s body and forcefully grabbed the citizen’s left arm,” the lawsuit states. “While so doing, Defendant Robinson straddled the citizen’s head and neck, appearing to sit with his full body weight and the citizen’s head and neck.”

The lawsuit claims Robinson continued to stay on top of Hollman while he was being handcuffed. The lawsuit also claims Robinson was heard saying, “I ain’t did this s**t in so long, I forgot what it (was) like.”

During the arrest, Hollman was eventually tased, according to APD.

The lawsuit states Hollman said that he couldn’t breathe several times during the arrest.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and punitive damages.

Kimbrough was fired following the incident after an internal investigation by APD. After his firing, Kimbrough’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, said the former APD officer “vehemently denies any wrongdoing or policy violations in connection with the investigation, detention, and arrest of Mr. Johnny Hollman.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also opened an investigation and ruled Hollman’s death a homicide.

An autopsy found Hollman also had underlying health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes.

