Legal expert on election indictment defendant’s online post: ‘That is a threat.’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a since-deleted Instagram video, one of the defendants charged in the Georgia election indictment appears to make a threat toward one of the witnesses in the case.

The comments could result in Trevian Kutti having her bond revoked and being sent to jail, according to criminal defense attorneys who spoke to Atlanta News First.

In the video, first posted by Meidas Touch Network, Kutti responds to comments in a live video before appearing to turn her attention to the subject of the charges she’s facing – Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman.

“There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie,” Kutti says in the video. “Who knows I never did anything. Who knows I never asked - who knows she begged me for help. There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to f*** her whole life up when this is done.”

Freeman, along with her daughter Shaye Moss, became the center of debunked conspiracy theories when they were volunteering as election workers following the 2020 presidential election.

Surveillance videos from State Farm Arena, a ballot processing location that year, showed Moss and Freeman at work counting ballots. Conspiracy theorists clung to the idea that the videos showed the two committing election fraud and Kutti, along with defendant Harrison Floyd, confronted the two women in the weeks after the election, persuading them to commit false statements about their actions, according to the indictment.

The video Kutti posted to Instagram could lead to her $75,000 bond being revoked and possibly even enter the case as evidence.

“That is a threat,” said former prosecutor Suri Chada-Jimenez, now a criminal defense attorney. “That is unnecessary. I don’t understand why she won’t listen to her lawyers because I’m pretty sure her lawyers have told her, ‘Please stop talking about the case.’”

Prosecutors in Fulton County have already tried to revoke the bond of Floyd, who had been posting tweets about Moss and Freeman prior to his bond hearing two weeks ago. A judge decided to modify Floyd’s bond agreement to specifically bar him from mentioning witnesses or co-defendants online instead of sending him back to jail.

Kutti’s attorney told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that categorizing Kutti’s words as a threat would be like trying to “fit a round peg into a square hole,” but some legal experts say it could be a haunting clip when the trial begins, and not just for Kutti.

“It’s a threat against a victim, so they could definitely find a way to bring it in, use it against her and against all the co-conspirators in the RICO,” said Chada-Jimenez. “We all know what you’re talking about, we all know the context, and it’s still a threat. That not only is a violation of the bond, it could possibly be terroristic threats.”

