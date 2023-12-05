3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lithium-ion battery possible cause of fire at Atlanta apartment

A fire sparked at an apartment at 699 Spring Street in Atlanta.
A fire sparked at an apartment at 699 Spring Street in Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an apartment fire Monday night in metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says it happened on the 600 block of Spring Street. The call came in at 10:43 p.m. as a lithium-ion battery fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Trevian Kutti
Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history’

Latest News

Crash scene on Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton.
Serious crash shuts down a portion of Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton
A bad two-vehicle crash has Cascade Palmetto Highway shut down in both directions at Teal Road...
Serious crash shuts down a portion of Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton
Sunny, colder today with highs in the 50s
Sunny, colder today with highs in the 50s
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history’