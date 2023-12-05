Lithium-ion battery possible cause of fire at Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an apartment fire Monday night in metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says it happened on the 600 block of Spring Street. The call came in at 10:43 p.m. as a lithium-ion battery fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

