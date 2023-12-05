Marietta man killed on Thanksgiving while repairing daughter’s car

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Juana Reid said her husband was fixing her daughter’s car on Thanksgiving morning when it fell on top of him.

Now her late husband, Howard Reid, leaves behind four kids.

The Reid family tells Atlanta News First that every day since Thanksgiving, a friend or a family member has stopped by their house to visit. The one person they are hoping will walk back through their front door, never will.

“I was walking across the stage and as soon as they gave me my diploma I turned, and he was screaming and cheering and it’s the favorite video that I have right now,” Madison Reid said.

Madison said she is going to miss her dad rooting for her all the time.

“It’s just weird because he really was my biggest fan. My mom knows, everybody knows that I’m taking it the hardest because there was literally nobody like me and my Dad,” Madison said.

She’s also going to miss his phone calls, but at least she can still hear the sound of his voice.

“Ayyee we goin to play phone tag now?! Call me when you get a chance my girl,” Howard Reid said in a voicemail to his daughter shared with Atlanta News First.

Now Thanksgiving will never be the same either.

“The hardest part is I keep saying ‘Maybe if I didn’t go back in five minutes, maybe I shouldn’t have dealt with the chicken,’” Juana Reid said.

Juana was cooking dinner on Thanksgiving morning while Howard was working to fix the car’s radiator when suddenly the car fell on top of him.

Juana called 911.

“They tried to work on him, and they did again, and again, and again and he was not ok,” Juana said.

He made it to the hospital where unfortunately he died, but even now he’s still with them.

“I feel my Dad with me everywhere I go. Over the weekend I found a Dallas Cowboys jacket, I bought it, and it smells like my Dad,” Madison said.

Her Dad was a major Cowboys football fan and she’s always been a Giants football fan, but now she said this may be her number one fan’s way of saying it’s time to switch teams.

“I was telling my mom, this is Dad trying to make me a Cowboys fan,” Madison Reid said while wearing the new Cowboys Football jacket she purchased.

Through the tears and joyful memories, the Reid family is worried they won’t be able to stay in the community now that their Dad is gone.

If you would like to help the Reid family with funeral costs and to support their family during this time you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Atlanta News First has not vetted any person or organization associated with the GoFundMe page.

