Middle-income families to spend the same or less than last year this holiday season

Duluth-based financial firm Primerica conducts surveys of middle-income families on a regular basis.
Analysts say holiday spending overall is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, but that doesn’t mean middle-income families are going all out.
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Analysts say holiday spending overall is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, but that doesn’t mean middle-income families are going all out.

Driven mostly by inflation, a metro Atlanta-based financial firm says the middle class specifically is expected to spend about the same or less.

Primerica says their data shows most middle-income families, 83 percent, plan to spend the same or less on holiday shopping this year compared to last year. The Duluth company conducts surveys of middle-income families on a regular basis.

“We’re not even quite back to where we were in January 2019. We’re almost there. We’re about 99 percent,” said Peter Schneider, president of Primerica. “There’s some hesitation going into the holiday season. I think there’s a little bit more discipline than there used to be because we’ve gone through a period of high inflation. Everyone feels that.”

On a recent shopping trip, Tresia Jackson of Lithonia said she worries about overspending. She makes a holiday shopping list, but like so many people, she has a hard time sticking with it.

“I’ll make a list, but then again, for the grandbabies, I’ll go and then I’ll be like – I like this, I like that. So, that’s where I get caught,” said Jackson.

It’s important to outline a budget for yourself. Schneider says 76 percent of people who make a budget end up keeping it. He also says to review the list of people you’re buying for.

“Look at your holiday list and make sure that everyone on it, you want on it,” said Schneider.

Primerica’s survey also found that families plan to shop for deals. But it’s super easy to go overboard when shopping either in-store or online. So, Schneider suggests you keep your receipts and when January rolls around, take a realistic and honest look at what you spent.

“Credit card companies will itemize what you spent. So, you can look at the categories - restaurant charges, entertainment, transportation, housing, medical. These are all the big drivers of a budget,” said Schneider.

